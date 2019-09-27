Insider Buying: Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) CEO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,312.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FPI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 119,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FPI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

