Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Purchases $115,700.00 in Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $115,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,928 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $22,364.80.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,553 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $51,039.13.

On Friday, July 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $59,950.00.

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 39,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

