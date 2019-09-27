Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Sells $7,027,778.27 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 55,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $7,027,778.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,477,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

