Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells 2,284 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $84,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. 382,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after purchasing an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,230,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,703,000 after purchasing an additional 149,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,606 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,381,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,138,000 after purchasing an additional 327,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in LivePerson by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 681,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

