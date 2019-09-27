Insider Selling: Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) President Sells $184,269.04 in Stock

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) President William Cook sold 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $184,269.04.

Shares of NYSE PVTL opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.50 million. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,456 shares during the period. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pivotal Software by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,599,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300,306 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PVTL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pivotal Software from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pivotal Software from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pivotal Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

