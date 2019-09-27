Insider Selling: PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $16,915.00 in Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $16,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $67.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. PTC Inc has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Guggenheim lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $104.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of PTC by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

