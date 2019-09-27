Insightshares LGBT Employment Equality ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:PRID)

Insightshares LGBT Employment Equality ETF (NYSEARCA:PRID) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRID remained flat at $$27.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 842. Insightshares LGBT Employment Equality ETF has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $28.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

