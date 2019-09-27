Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:HONR)

Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF (NYSEARCA:HONR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of HONR stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

