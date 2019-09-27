Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Declares $0.09 — Dividend

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0922 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

BIBL traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,006. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.

