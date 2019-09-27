Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Announces $0.18 — Dividend

Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1774 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

NYSEARCA:BLES traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

