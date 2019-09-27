Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.41

Integra Resources Corp (CVE:ITR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 20735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITR. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.90 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.45 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $105.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.14.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

