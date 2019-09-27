Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 191,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

