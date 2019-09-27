Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,236,000 after buying an additional 640,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,147,000 after buying an additional 516,915 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,397,595,000 after buying an additional 635,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,914 shares of company stock worth $10,315,651. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $118.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. 57,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.