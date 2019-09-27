Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in PetroChina by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PetroChina by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in PetroChina by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetroChina stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.18. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $83.24.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

