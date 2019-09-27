Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Corecivic by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Corecivic by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Corecivic by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corecivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Corecivic by 1,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXW traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 160,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.03. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.78 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $134,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

