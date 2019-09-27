Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 7,158 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

FSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,100. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

