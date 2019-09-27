Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,024. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

