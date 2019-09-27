Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Christopher G. Kennedy Buys 44,160 Shares

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Christopher G. Kennedy bought 44,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $781.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.51. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $23.50.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Interface had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 100.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 678.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Interface by 87.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Interface by 301.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 target price on shares of Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

