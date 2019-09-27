International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 713 ($9.32) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 620.83 ($8.11).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 468.10 ($6.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 441.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 481.42. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 697.20 ($9.11).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.