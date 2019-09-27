Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 8,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.28 million, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 0.18. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on IVAC shares. B. Riley raised Intevac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

