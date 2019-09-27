Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.18% of Intuit worth $123,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.14. 25,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.69%.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 75,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $20,415,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,590 shares of company stock worth $67,872,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

