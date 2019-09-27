Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Invesco have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Solid assets under management (AUM) growth and increasing global presence will aid the company’s financials in the upcoming period. Its efforts to capitalize on investors’ demand for passive and alternative investment strategies will fuel growth. Also, synergies from acquisitions will continue to support profitability. However, elevated expenses (compensation, marketing and acquisition-related costs) will likely hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. The use of high levels of debt might be a hurdle for the company in procuring additional finance. The presence of various intangible assets on its balance sheet is a concern.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.36.

IVZ traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 168,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Invesco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 142.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 333.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at $332,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

