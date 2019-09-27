Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,122 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the average daily volume of 126 put options.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $102,906.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,223 shares of company stock valued at $199,285. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 88.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 108.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 144.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

