Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.10% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 92,886 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE:IRET traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.09. 1,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,189. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $856.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.