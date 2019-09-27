iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Reduced by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,300 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,944 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,197 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,576,000.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,489,336. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

