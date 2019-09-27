iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,188 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $31,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 85,784 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 487,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 786,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,548. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.