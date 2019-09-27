Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Sets New 1-Year High at $38,480,000.00

Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €38,480,000.00 ($44,744,186.05) and last traded at €38.34 ($44.58), with a volume of 40181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €37.22 ($43.28).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISR shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Isra Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Isra Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Isra Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Isra Vision alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $840.08 million and a P/E ratio of 33.17.

About Isra Vision (ETR:ISR)

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Isra Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isra Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.