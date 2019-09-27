Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,600 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Israel Chemicals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.97. 88,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,163. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. Israel Chemicals has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Israel Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Israel Chemicals by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,521,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after buying an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 858,761 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,502,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Israel Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,161,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 518,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Israel Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

