Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Down 48.2% in September

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,290,000 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the August 15th total of 31,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Itau Unibanco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of ITUB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. 6,222,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,364,011. Itau Unibanco has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 851.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,350,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 30.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,658,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952,059 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the second quarter valued at about $55,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 92.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,745,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,664,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

