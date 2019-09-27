ITE Group’s (ITE) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of ITE Group (LON:ITE) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITE Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of ITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

ITE stock opened at GBX 83.10 ($1.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $616.29 million and a PE ratio of -92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.74. ITE Group has a one year low of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 83.80 ($1.09).

In other news, insider Andrew Beach bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,173.53). Also, insider Richard Last bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £58,400 ($76,309.94).

About ITE Group

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

