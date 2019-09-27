IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 526,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,348,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,720,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,476,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.