J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Trading Down 5.6%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.85, 271,917 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,417,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $280.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J C Penney news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,352,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,755.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle Wlazlo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000,100 shares in the company, valued at $590,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,830,000 shares of company stock worth $1,125,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J C Penney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in J C Penney by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,626 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in J C Penney by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 169,140 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in J C Penney by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney Company Profile (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

