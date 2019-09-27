Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON JSE remained flat at $GBX 54.25 ($0.71) during midday trading on Friday. 785,882 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.12 million and a P/E ratio of 11.07. Jadestone Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.01.

In other news, insider Iain McLaren purchased 112,870 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £54,177.60 ($70,792.63).

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

