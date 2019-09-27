James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,006.86

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,006.86 and traded as high as $2,100.00. James Fisher & Sons shares last traded at $2,100.00, with a volume of 12,659 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSJ shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of James Fisher & Sons to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,050.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,006.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. James Fisher & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

About James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

