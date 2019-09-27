Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.78% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the second quarter valued at $514,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BZQ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,478. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

