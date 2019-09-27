Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,508,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GSST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.1103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.