Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.81 Million in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.01% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 155,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter.

JPME traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.87. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,901. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $67.93.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.2618 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

