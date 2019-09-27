Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of CZA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. 4,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $73.61.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

