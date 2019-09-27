Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 3,315 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,493,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,492 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 552,523 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 93.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 738,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,443,000 after acquiring an additional 357,655 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 275,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 260,073 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $24,195,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,412. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.08. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $90.67 and a one year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $829,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

