Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIPX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5,181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

