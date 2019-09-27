Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JHG. Gabelli reissued a hold rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.41.

JHG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,142. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $525.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69,989 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,985,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,823 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

