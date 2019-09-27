Japan Content Token (JCT) Market Cap Tops $36.10 Million

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Japan Content Token has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Japan Content Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001496 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Simex, LATOKEN and BitMart. Japan Content Token has a market capitalization of $36.10 million and $370,734.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00191203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.01028136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090107 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Japan Content Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Japan Content Token’s official website is ja-cket.com.

Japan Content Token Token Trading

Japan Content Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, LATOKEN, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.