Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TAK. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,429. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4,645.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $36,000. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.