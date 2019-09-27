Jefferies Financial Group Lowers VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

