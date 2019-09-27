Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 348 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,161,000 after buying an additional 334,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290,160 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 1,076.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 107,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 292,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $157,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TECD opened at $104.71 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.58.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECD shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tech Data to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

