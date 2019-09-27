Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $240.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $282.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.54.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.