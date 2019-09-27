Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Five9 by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after buying an additional 224,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Five9 by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,934,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,649,000 after buying an additional 93,246 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 40,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Five9 by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 940,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 197,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.20, a P/E/G ratio of 139.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.69.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $398,859.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 18,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,313 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

