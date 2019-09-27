Jefferies Group LLC Sells 45,485 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,485 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,962,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,015 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 23,289.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,513,000 after buying an additional 2,829,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 59.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,959,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,019,000 after buying an additional 1,482,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,686,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,771,000 after buying an additional 313,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 33.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,199,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,018,000 after buying an additional 303,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.