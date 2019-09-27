Jefferies Group LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BID. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Sothebys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sothebys by 54.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sothebys during the second quarter worth about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sothebys during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Sothebys by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $1,028,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $150,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

BID opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. Sothebys has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.11). Sothebys had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sothebys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

