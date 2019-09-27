JET8 Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, JET8 has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. JET8 has a market cap of $316,597.00 and approximately $1,785.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00191150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.01028478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00089664 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.